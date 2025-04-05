Rosie O’Donnell Slams Trump As ‘Disastrous for Democracy’ Amid Escalating Feud

DUBLIN – Comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who recently relocated to Ireland, sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump’s newly announced tariffs.

“I think the impact is going to be horrible for the world,” she said at Malahide Castle in Dublin, according to an article published in The Irish Times on Saturday.

O’Donnell described Trump’s presidency as “disastrous for democracy [and] for the world at large,” emphasizing her distress over the dissolution of the Department of Education, which she believes will adversely affect children with autism and other special needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Donnell’s remarks followed her participation in a fundraising walk organized by the charity AsIAm, which supports children with autism. Her 12-year-old child, Clay, is autistic. O’Donnell has cited concerns about potential discrimination under Trump as a significant factor in her decision to leave the United States.

O’Donnell’s longstanding and public feud with President Trump dates back nearly two decades. The animosity began in 2006 when O’Donnell criticized Trump on “The View,” questioning his business ethics and personal conduct. Trump has frequently retaliated with derogatory remarks, including personal insults. During the 2016 presidential election campaign, Megyn Kelly, then at Fox News, asked Trump whether he thought it was appropriate to have called some women “fat pigs,” “dogs,” and “slobs.”

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump replied.

Recently, during Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s visit to the White House, President Trump made a pointed remark about O’Donnell’s move to Ireland, suggesting that Martin was “better off not knowing” her. O’Donnell found this interaction “surreal” and sent an apology to the Taoiseach.

White House adviser Stephen Miller celebrated the departure of O’Donnell, a 62-year-old Long Island native, by telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity that Trump forced her to “self-deport.”

“It wasn’t explicitly one of our campaign promises, but it is a major first 100-day achievement,” Miller said. “You are welcome, America. You don’t have to worry about that problem anymore.”

O’Donnell expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Ireland, stating, “I’ve never had one moment where I have regretted moving here.” She is currently in the process of applying for Irish citizenship.