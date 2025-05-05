Cheat Sheet
1

Rosie O’Donnell’s Escape From Trump Cost Her Millions

WHATEVER IT TAKES
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.05.25 6:06PM EDT 
Rosie O'Donnell
Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell‘s commitment to not living in Donald Trump‘s America a second time is unmatched, as the former talk show host sold her New York City penthouse for less than half its value, according to Page Six. O’Donnell announced that she was moving herself and her 12-year-old child to Ireland after the 2024 election results, and has since said she hasn’t regretted the decision. It’s a good thing too, since her penthouse home at 255 E. 49th Street, which she paid $8 million for in 2017, was sold for just $4.75 million last month. She didn’t price it to give away, the site reports, as the initial listing had the property priced at $8.3 million. O’Donnell became a regular target for Trump when the media personality became one of his fiercest critics. Last month, O’Donnell told CNN, “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country.” In March she acknowledged that the move was an adjustment, but the right thing for her family: “It’s not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do.”

Read it at Page Six

2
‘White Lotus’ Stars Re-Follow Each Other Amid Rumored Feud
PDA ALERT
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.05.25 4:21PM EDT 
Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins
Wood and Goggins attend an after-party for the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3 Jeff Kravitz/HBO

A month after sparking feud rumors, former White Lotus co-stars may have reconciled. As of Monday, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have officially re-followed each other on Instagram. Rumors of a rift between the pair first ignited ahead of the show’s April 6 season finale, when fans noticed the actors, who frequently interacted on Instagram, were no longer following each other. Co-star Jason Isaacs seemed to poke fun at the feud rumors over the weekend when he posted a series of selfies with Goggins captioned, “Hey, all you genius online sleuths—see any beef?!!” However, it seems like this may still be a touchy subject, at least for Goggins. The actor recently shut down an interview with The Times after the interviewer repeatedly asked about Wood. Neither actor has publicly addressed the rumors, but when questioned about unfollowing his former co-star, Goggins said, “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media—it’s in a vacuum.”

Read it at People

Partner update

Personalize a Piece Just for Her This Mother’s Day—Up to 70% Off Custom Jewelry
SHE’S WORTH IT
AD BY JEWLR
Published 05.02.25 12:00AM EDT 
Close up on a woman wearing a three-gem ring and heart-shaped pendant by JEWLR.
JEWLR

Let’s face it, she may say “the only thing she wants for Mother’s Day is you”, but come on, she deserves more than that. So what do you give a person who loves you more than gold? Maybe a little gold.

Right now, JEWLR is offering up to 70% off its curated assortment of personalized gold, gold-plated, vermeil, and silver jewelry. That means you can make this Mother’s Day as special as the lady herself with customizable gemstones and engraved messages she’ll cherish for years to come.

Round Stone Dome Ring
51% off retail until May 12th
Shop At JEWLR$134

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Round Stone Dome Ring combines a selection of up to five flush-set stones with a hidden engraving that can tell a story specific to you and mom.

Love and Kisses Gemstone Pendant
38% off retail until May 12th
Shop At JEWLR$139

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Love and Kisses Gemstone Pendant is an elegant accent that couples two heart-shaped gemstones or Brilliance cubic zirconia of your choice.

Engravable Long Link Infinity Family Bracelet
71% off retail until May 12th
Shop At JEWLR$104

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Engravable Long Link Infinity Family Bracelet is the perfect gift from you and your siblings. On it, you can engrave up to four names and include the same number of round genuine or simulated gemstones to represent your birthstones.

Each design is available in sterling silver, gold-plated, vermeil, and a variety of solid gold hues.

These featured pieces (and more) are up to 70% off retail until May 12th. You can also get free shipping before May 5th and free express shipping in California before May 8th and in the rest of the US before May 9th. So if you want to add a personal touch this year, don’t miss the chance to celebrate mom with a sparkle.

3
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Reveals Surprising ‘Misconception’
NO, NOT I
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.05.25 3:29PM EDT 
Gloria Gaynor
Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” may be an anthem for feminists, but that doesn’t mean she identifies as one. While promoting her upcoming EP, Happy Tears, Gaynor told Metro that while it might be “dangerous” to shirk off the label, she’s never identified as a feminist. In fact, Gaynor thinks that being called one has been the “biggest misconception” in her six-decade career. Instead, when fans ask her if she’s a feminist, the singer’s typical response is, “No. Not really. I love men.” Gaynor only caused more confusion when she attempted to explain further, saying, “I love men who know who they are and are strong enough to take their place but also strong enough to recognize a woman’s strengths and who... realize that we are to be partners and not opponents.” Which is... somehow not feminism. But fans shouldn’t fret too much: Gaynor still loves performing the song. Just don’t call it feminist.

Read it at Metro

4
‘Morning Joe’ Forced to Walk Back Kash Patel Nightclub Claims
OOPS
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 05.05.25 1:26PM EDT 

A Morning Joe guest made a wild claim that FBI Director Kash Patel spent more time at nightclubs than doing his actual job—but it appears the claim may not be true. MSNBC contributor and former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi claimed on Friday he had heard Patel has “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building,” referring to the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover headquarters. But on Monday, the show ultimately walked back the claim. “Let’s circle back to a segment from Friday’s show. Frank Figliuzzi was on that morning during this hour, discussing the work of administration officials,” co-host Jonathan Lemire said. “At the end of that segment, Figliuzzi said that FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly been more visible at nightclubs than at his office at FBI headquarters. This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim.” Figliuzzi has not addressed the comments on his Bluesky account.

Shop with Scouted

This Brain Fog-Blasting Supplement Is a Quicker Way to Find Your Focus
BYE, BYE BRAIN FOG
Scouted Staff
Published 04.29.25 11:08AM EDT 
Juice Plus Luminate herbal supplement box and single serving
Juice Plus

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.

Juice Plus Luminate (15 servings)
Buy At Juice Plus$45

Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.

5
Microsoft Shuts Down Skype After 22 Years
GREAT GIG IN THE SKYPE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 05.05.25 1:21PM EDT 
Published 05.05.25 1:17PM EDT 
Skype
Skype SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Microsoft has finally pulled the plug on video-messaging service Skype after 22 years. For years synonymous with online video calls, the pioneering service was first launched in 2003, acquired by eBay in 2005, and then sold to Microsoft for $8.5 billion in 2011. But the rise of competitors like FaceTime and Zoom—and the failure to recapture the market it once dominated during the COVID-19 pandemic—effectively sealed the platform’s fate. As of May 5, the service is dead, with Microsoft positioning Teams as its successor. The remaining user base can now log in to Teams using Skype credentials. “If they do want to come to Teams, then the first run is pretty instantaneous because we’ve already done the work on the backend to restore their contacts, message history, and call logs,” Amit Fulay, vice president of product at Microsoft, told The Verge in February. Microsoft first announced it would shut down the service in February.

6
ICE Barbie Is Now Paying Migrants $1K to Self-Deport
CASH OUT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.05.25 1:07PM EDT 
TECOLUCA, EL SALVADOR - MARCH 26: As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) on March 26, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. The Trump administration deported 238 alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organizations 'Tren De Aragua' and Mara Salvatrucha with only 23 being members of the Mara. Nayib Bukele president of El Salvador announced that his government will receive the alleged members of the gang to be taken to CECOT. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced plans to pay illegal immigrants $1,000 to “self-deport.” In a press release Monday, the DHS revealed that migrants who use the CBP One app to notify authorities of their intent to leave the country will receive travel assistance and be given lower priority for detention and deportation. “If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Noem said during the announcement. “DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” she added. She also bragged that the initiative is a “70 percent savings for U.S. taxpayers” because it currently costs an average of $17,121 to arrest, detain, and remove people who are in the U.S. illegally, according to the DHS. President Donald Trump spoke about a potential stipend plan last month. “We’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we’re going to work with them—if they’re good, if we want them back in—to get them back in as quickly as we can,” he claimed in an interview with Fox Noticias.

Read it at Associated Press

7
Fox News’ Peter Doocy Attacked by White House Birds—AGAIN
DOUBLE BIRDIE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.05.25 12:18PM EDT 

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has once again had a run-in with a bird at the White House. Standing in the same spot where a pigeon tried to land on his head less than a month ago, Doocy was again accosted by a winged crusader during a live broadcast Monday. The senior White House correspondent was wrapping up a segment on President Trump’s order to reopen Alcatraz as a prison when America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino asked if he was “dodging birds again” as one flapped over his head. “There is a bird!” Doocy said, ducking for cover. “Yes, I am! I don’t know. I need to, like, shave my head. What’s going on?” Perino replied: “It’s because you’re so tall, and so cute.” Doocy then suggested that Trump should “send the birds to Alcatraz!” Last month, Doocy was on the lawn when another bird set upon him during a Fox & Friends segment. “A bird just landed on my head! I did not like that at all!” he shouted as the panel burst into laughter. “That is probably so dirty,” Doocy added, before appealing to the president to take action. “President Trump, if you are watching upstairs, we gotta do something about these birds.”

8
Trump Has a Friendly Chat With Ex-Proud Boys Boss at Mar-a-Lago
FAST FRIENDS
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 05.04.25 11:00PM EDT 
Enrique Tarrio
Enrique Tarrio DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and President Donald Trump shared a brief but cordial conversation at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, according to a new report. The far-right militant approached Trump on Saturday alongside a member of the club to thank the president for his Jan. 6-related pardon, an interaction that led to a roughly 10-minute discussion, The New York Times reported Sunday. Trump, for his part, reportedly said that his supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election had been grossly mistreated. “He called me and my Mother over while we were at dinner and said he was sorry for what @JoeBiden did to all J6ers,” Tarrio wrote on X. I thanked him for giving me my life back. He replied with…I Love You guys. To the J6ers he wanted me to send y’all a message…He said…Thank you.” The White House did not respond to the Times’ request for comment on the interaction.

Read it at The New York Times

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

9
How China Has Already Outsmarted Trump on Tariffs
😏🇨🇳
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.05.25 11:55AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump convened the meeting as reports released today say the U.S. economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, the first negative reading in three years, fueled by a massive surge in imports ahead of the administration's expected tariffs. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Chinese sellers have quickly outwitted Trump’s tariff master plan, by “washing” their products in third countries. With tariff negotiations at an impasse, Chinese imports remain loaded with 145 percent U.S. levies. After they were issued, Xi Jinping’s government slapped American goods with reciprocal 125 percent import duties. In a bid to contravene Trump’s tariffs, sellers in the Asian mega economy have started shipping goods to third party countries to conceal their genuine provenance. The process is known as “place-of-origin washing.” U.S. trade laws state that goods must undergo a “substantial transformation” in a country for it to become the new ‘origin.’ This has presented an opportunity to black market businesses, with Chinese social media sites now awash with people offering origin-washing services. “The U.S. has imposed tariffs on Chinese products? Transit through Malaysia to ‘transform’ into Southeast Asian goods!” said one advert on Xiaohongshu, posted by “Ruby—Third Country Transshipment.” South Korea is another hotspot for this transformative process. The country’s customs agency said it had found $21 million worth of goods with clandestine origins in the first quarter of 2025. “We have found numerous cases where the origins of Chinese products were falsified as Korean,” the agency said.

Read it at Financial Times

10
Trump Greases Up to Stephen Miller: ‘Top of the Totem Pole’
MILLER TIME
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.05.25 8:01AM EDT 

Donald Trump has admitted that Stephen Miller is “top of the totem pole” as he considers appointing his next national security adviser. Miller, the current White House deputy chief of staff, is reported to be the leading candidate to replace Mike Waltz after Waltz was ousted from his position in the wake of the Signalgate scandal. Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he believes Miller “indirectly already has that job” and is “top of the totem pole” amongst candidates, whom he expects to appoint within the next six months. But there are concerns from some within Trump’s camp that Miller may turn down the role “if it takes him away from his true love: immigration policy,” Axios reports. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently serving as the interim advisor in addition to his other duties at the State Department. Miller has been referred to as “Trump’s brain,” serving the president during his first term and helping devise the blueprint for his second. During a briefing last Thursday, Miller claimed Trump had “literally saved America, and I could not be prouder.”

Read it at Axios

