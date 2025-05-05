Rosie O’Donnell’s Escape From Trump Cost Her Millions
Rosie O’Donnell‘s commitment to not living in Donald Trump‘s America a second time is unmatched, as the former talk show host sold her New York City penthouse for less than half its value, according to Page Six. O’Donnell announced that she was moving herself and her 12-year-old child to Ireland after the 2024 election results, and has since said she hasn’t regretted the decision. It’s a good thing too, since her penthouse home at 255 E. 49th Street, which she paid $8 million for in 2017, was sold for just $4.75 million last month. She didn’t price it to give away, the site reports, as the initial listing had the property priced at $8.3 million. O’Donnell became a regular target for Trump when the media personality became one of his fiercest critics. Last month, O’Donnell told CNN, “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country.” In March she acknowledged that the move was an adjustment, but the right thing for her family: “It’s not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do.”