Rosie O’Donnell’s Escape From Trump Cost Her Millions

Let’s face it, she may say “the only thing she wants for Mother’s Day is you”, but come on, she deserves more than that. So what do you give a person who loves you more than gold? Maybe a little gold.

Right now, JEWLR is offering up to 70% off its curated assortment of personalized gold, gold-plated, vermeil, and silver jewelry. That means you can make this Mother’s Day as special as the lady herself with customizable gemstones and engraved messages she’ll cherish for years to come.

Round Stone Dome Ring 51% off retail until May 12th Shop At JEWLR $ 134 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Round Stone Dome Ring combines a selection of up to five flush-set stones with a hidden engraving that can tell a story specific to you and mom.

Love and Kisses Gemstone Pendant 38% off retail until May 12th Shop At JEWLR $ 139 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Love and Kisses Gemstone Pendant is an elegant accent that couples two heart-shaped gemstones or Brilliance cubic zirconia of your choice.

Engravable Long Link Infinity Family Bracelet 71% off retail until May 12th Shop At JEWLR $ 104 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Engravable Long Link Infinity Family Bracelet is the perfect gift from you and your siblings. On it, you can engrave up to four names and include the same number of round genuine or simulated gemstones to represent your birthstones.

Each design is available in sterling silver, gold-plated, vermeil, and a variety of solid gold hues.

These featured pieces (and more) are up to 70% off retail until May 12th. You can also get free shipping before May 5th and free express shipping in California before May 8th and in the rest of the US before May 9th. So if you want to add a personal touch this year, don’t miss the chance to celebrate mom with a sparkle.