Russia Bans Its Media From Calling Putin’s War a ‘War’
USE YOUR EYES
Russia’s regulator Roskomnadzor threatened to shut down any media outlet telling the truth about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, issuing orders to the country’s independent outlets to take down any story that uses the words “assault, invasion, or declaration of war.” Novaya Gazeta, whose editor won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, and TV channel Dozhd were accused of spreading “socially significant untrue information,” which includes statements of the bleeding obvious about Russia’s shelling and attacks that have resulted in civilian deaths in Ukraine. If the outlets do not stick to official government sources, who claim the “peacekeeping” mission in Ukraine has only hit military targets, they will be fined or even blocked by the Kremlin.