Final Bow: Last Daughter of ‘Sound of Music’ Family Dies at 93
Rosmarie Trapp, the last surviving daughter of Georg von Trapp and Maria Augusta von Trapp, whose story inspired The Sound of Music, has died the age of 93. The Trapp Family Lodge reported her death on Tuesday. Trapp—she ditched the “von” years ago—is not depicted in The Sound of Music, which centered around Georg’s children from his first marriage, though she traveled and performed with the Trapp Family Singers for years. Born on Feb. 8, 1929, Trapp was slow to welcome the fame brought by the musical, which made its debut on Broadway in 1959 and was turned into a film in 1965. She told The Palm Beach Post in 2007, “It was a nice movie. But it wasn’t like my life.” After touring with her family, Trapp settled in Vermont and is remembered in her obituary for her long walks. Her brother Johannes von Trapp is the last living member of the original group of family singers.