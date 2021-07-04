Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado
STUFF OF NIGHTMARES
Georgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after picking up a ride-share passenger in an Atlanta suburb. Her body was later found hacked up and burned in a home a hundred miles away. Her husband helped locate Delgado by tracking her phone, first to a house in Decatur, where he found a bloody mask; then to a storage unit; and finally to a rural mountain cabin in Cherry Log, Georgia. Before her death, Delgado was reportedly seen on surveillance footage shopping with the passenger she picked up. That woman, 30-year-old Megan Colone of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was taken into custody in Mexico in mid-May. Police are still searching for three additional suspects.