Rothy’s New Tote Bag Carries Everything But The Kitchen Sink—Without Looking Bulky

As someone who has long championed anything and everything Rothy’s, from their functional, fashionable luggage to their ultra-comfy lace-up sneakers, I’ve come to realize there’s nothing this sustainable lifestyle brand can’t create that its loyal followers won’t find favor with. Just over a year ago, Rothy’s dipped into new territory when the company released its gorgeous, super-durable Lightweight Tote, which quickly became my go-to everyday bag. Not only did I fall in love with The Lightweight Tote’s functionality, spaciousness, versatility, washability, and gorgeous design, but I was also impressed with how sturdy and durable this bag turned out to be, even after a year of heavy use.

This bustling bag carried an absurd number of my belongings, but after a year of borderline-abusive use, I decided to switch things up and try a new accessory on for size. And while I could have reached for one of my current tote bags that are currently collecting dust in my closet, I couldn’t resist making another Rothy’s investment when I heard that company was updating the original Lightweight Tote by offering an even bigger, better version of the beloved bag, appropriately called The Lightweight Mega Tote, which released earlier this month. True to its name, The Lightweight Mega Tote is an even more spacious, roomier bag than the original Rothy’s tote.

While the height of both bags are the same size, the length and depth of the Lightweight Mega Tote is larger than the original version, allowing for even more sizable, extensive belongings to find a home in the practical, yet-stylish bag, which is made from a soft knit sourced from recycled marine plastic. At first, I was a bit concerned about the sheer size of the mega bag, but it turns out I didn’t have anything to fret about. For days when I wasn’t planning on carrying everything but the kitchen sink, I could clip the sides of the mega tote together with the included snap, so the bag didn't take up nearly as much space. This thoughtful addition allows the bag to have a more demure, contained shape when you don’t need to lug around too many belongings.

I typically stick with packing less bulky items in my original lightweight tote like makeup, notebooks, a planner, my wallet, and everyday essentials, but I can pack way more cargo, from laptops, notebooks, wardrobe changes, groceries, beach towels, and other bulky materials into The Lightweight Mega Tote.

One thing you certainly won’t have to worry about is The Lightweight Mega Tote collapsing under pressure. The tote’s handles can hold up to 150 pounds, so it’s safe to say you’re okay to stuff it to the brim. The trusty tote also features an interior zip pocket and two key leashes, so your most valuable belongings won’t fall into the bag’s seemingly bottomless space. For those particularly clumsy days where you spill coffee or notice unsightly, unwelcome residue on your Rothy’s bag, don’t be afraid to toss it into the washing machine on a delicate, cold-water wash cycle to give it a refresh. It’ll come out looking brand new every time—just be sure to let it air dry.

The original Lightweight Tote is great for days when you’re packing light with only the basic essentials, but there will always be those days when the errands are limitless, and the cargo is heavy. No matter if you’re packing for a beach getaway, tackling endless tasks, or heading away for a long weekend, you’ll appreciate the durability, functionality, and space that The Lightweight Mega Tote has to offer. It can certainly handle the pressure and then some.

