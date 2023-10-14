Rothy’s Fall Footwear Collection Includes a ’90s-Inspired Lug Loafer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You can always count on Rothy’s to keep the gorgeous footwear launches coming, and this season, the sustainable shoe brand delivered quite a few styles that will soon be gracing our soles. The fall collection includes the recently revamped Point II, the knee-high Tall Lug Boot, and two additional new releases: The Ballet Flat and a style ’90s aficionados will love: The Lug Loafer. (Like us, Cher Horowitz would most certainly approve.)

The Lug Loafer features a chunky heel, a preppy silhouette, and a toothy sole—and it’s machine-washable. Thanks to the cushy insoles and Rothy’s signature merino wool and knit blend, it’s undoubtedly the comfiest loafer we’ve worn.

Lug Sole Loafer The Lug Sole Loafer comes in three colorways: black, ivory, and tan, which is already almost sold out! Buy At Rothy's $ 229 Free Shipping | Free Returns

In addition to The Lug Loafer, Rothy’s dropped a new version of its signature flat: the Ballet Flat. The new Ballet Flat features extra-cushioned insoles, a rounded vamp toe, and a darling little bow for added balletcore appeal.

Ballet Flat The easy-to-style ballet flat comes in both mainstay and adventurous hues, including a diamond metallic and a name-appropriate ballerina pink. Buy At Rothy's $ 139

If you’re in the market for a fresh pair of shoes to round out your fall footwear lineup, you can’t go wrong with either of these Rothy’s drops.

