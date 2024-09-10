The Ultimate Fall Comfort Shoe? Rothy’s New Mary Jane Flats

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Fall arrives later this month, bringing eagerly anticipated delights like color-changing leaves, cinnamon-spiced lattes, and pumpkins aplenty. With this new season also comes the perfect opportunity to elevate your fall footwear, and there’s no denying it’s a Mary Jane season this year.

This timeless, ever-fashionable footwear style has an astutely feminine, sophisticated silhouette that transitions effortlessly from season to season and ensemble to ensemble—even as a pair of flats. Rothy’s got the memo this year with its new drop of stylish, comfortable , and odor-eliminating Mary Janes. In fact, the sustainable shoe brand just launched two new Mary Jane styles that will be a staple in our seasonal rotation.

The celeb-loved, eco-friendly brand features a collection of versatile and washable Mary Jane styles that you can dress up or dress down (yes, really!). You can rock them with warm-weather tights, head to those after-work cocktail hours, and embrace the harvest season in style and comfort—pumpkin picking, fall festivals, hay rides, and all.

Each of the brand’s Mary Jane styles is designed with Rothy’s signature plush footbed for “pillow-like comfort.” They’re also machine-washable to help keep odor at bay and are sustainably made using recycled water bottles. Finally, a pair of premium flats you don’t have to break in and can feel good about harnessing your spending power to support the planet.

Shop our favorite Rothy’s Mary Jane styles below, including the newly launched Double Buckle Mary Jane and the Point Mary Jane II, because breezy autumnal days are peeking right around the corner.

Double Buckle Mary Jane Flats Why limit yourself to just one buckle when you can have two? The Double Buckle Mary Jane has become a bestselling Rothy’s style, and it’ll be gracing the feet of fashion lovers everywhere this fall. Buy At Rothy’s $ 165

Rothy’s Point Mary Jane II Rothy’s Point Mary Jane II features the right amount of edge married with a classic design that goes with just about any outfit. The refined, feminine shoe is a refreshing take on the classic Mary Jane style, with a pointed, roomy toe that is perfectly proportioned for a modern, sleek look. Buy At Rothy’s $ 165

The Max Square Mary Jane This square-toe, ballerina flat is a piece we’ll be wearing on repeat. The easy-to-wear shoe features a flexible strap and cushioned insoles that make it an all-day-wear shoe we can slip into for any occasion. The essential flat comes in a variety of fall-approved colors, including wine and chocolate. Buy At Rothy’s $ 159

Square Mary Jane Flat This classic Mary Jane style has found Rothy’s fanfare similar to the brand’s classic Point, and it’s no surprise why: this rounded-toe shoe boasts whimsy and wearability—a perfect combination for statement pieces with staying power. Buy At Rothy’s $ 159

