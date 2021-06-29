Rothy’s First Men’s Shoes Have Changed My Entire Summer Already

Scouting Report: Not only are these shoes comfortable, supportive, and stylish, but they are machine washable, too. What else could you ask for in a pair of shoes?

Finding a good pair of shoes to wear all summer long can be difficult. I often opt for Birks or Tevas, but sometimes, you need something with a little toe covering. Well, summer to me means hanging out in parks and getting a little dirty, but still needing to be stylish. Thankfully, I recently found the perfect pair of shoes for the job.

Rothy's, which up until this point only made women’s shoes, just released a men’s collection and they are absolutely excellent. I personally love the RSO1’s, which are pretty much my favorite sneakers (vans) upgraded in just about every way imaginable. The shoes are made from recycled plastic water bottles but you’d never know it—they are extremely comfortable. The footbed is soft and supportive, and there is even a sock-like liner for added comfort that rules out the possibility of chafing or blisters. They are extremely stylish, easy to slip on and off, and I can wear them all day without my feet getting tired. Plus, there is zero-break in period. They are flexible, yet sturdy, always ready to go. But the absolute best part? They are washable. Unlike other white shoes which are pretty much toast after a week of wearing them, you can just chuck your Rothy’s in the washing machine (although be sure to take out the footbed) then set them out to dry for a couple hours. After trampling in the mud in the park, I washed them and they were seriously as good as new.

These will be my go-to shoes this summer for sure. I love that I don’t have to worry about ruining them every time I go out. But unlike other machine washable shoes I’ve tried, these are some of the most comfortable and most stylish out there, too. I really couldn’t ask for a better pair of shoes.

