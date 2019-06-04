Rothy’s Flats Changed How We Think About Ballet Flats. Their Sneakers Are Just as Good.

From my middle school days of Vans grew an obsession with the ease of slip-on sneakers. And when Rothy’s, maker of the ballet flats that took the direct-to-consumer fashion world by storm, announced they were launching sneakers, I knew they were for me. And after getting sent a pair to try out, I was 100% right.

What’s great about these sneakers, and really slip-on sneakers in general, is that they are incredibly comfortable without feeling like your foot is suffocating. As someone with very high arches, regular sneakers can sometimes feel too tight even when they actually fit my feet correctly. The low profile and forgiving fabric of the Rothy’s ones give the top of my foot enough room to move around.

I don’t really wear flats, so when I saw that Rothy’s added sneakers, I jumped at the chance to give them a go. And they have now been dubbed my Galavanting Around Brooklyn shoe because they are comfortable, breathable, and freakin’ machine washable. They're also just launching this really awesome rainbow version for Pride.

Like the rest of the Rothy’s catalog, they’re made from recycled plastic bottles, come in a multitude of colors and patterns, and they’re machine washable. They’re the perfect sneaker to wear in the summer because you don’t need socks. Once they get a little sweaty or stinky, toss ‘em in the wash and they’ll come out looking brand new.

