Rothy’s Just Dropped Two New Pairs of Gender-Neutral Sneakers and They’re Even Better Than the Iconic Flats

There is no shortage of Rothy’s fans out there. There are those who are impassioned by the company’s commitment to sustainability. There are those who love their famous flats and matching bags. And there are those, like me, who appreciate how insanely comfortable their shoes are day in and day out.

No matter what type of Rothy’s fan you are, you have to check out Rothy’s two new shoe releases that launched this week: The RS02 Sneaker and The City Slip-On Sneaker.

I got a sneak peek at these two unisex shoes ahead of the launch and have some useful feedback to share before you add these two shoes to your cart. Scroll through below to check out my honest thoughts on the two new unisex Rothy’s sneakers.

The RS02 Sneaker

The RS02 Sneaker is made with the company’s soft signature thread, produced from plastic bottles, and comes in four shades: pink, bone, wheat, and navy. Design-wise, the shoe is frills-free and very utilitarian, aside from Rothy’s signature blue halo at the back of the shoe; and that’s what I like most about these sneaks: you’re getting a straightforward, functional shoe that suits a variety of styles for both men and women. The shoe itself also has a contoured footbed, adjustable laces, thick outsoles, and a padded, super-forgiving ankle collar that won’t rub your feet raw. They’re also machine washable.

As someone who is familiar with Rothy's sneakers, I expected the RS02 to fit like The Lace Up Sneaker—one of my favorite sneakers ever—but the fit was definitely different. Whereas I’m usually about an 8.5 in The Lace Up Sneaker (my usual size), I definitely needed to size down about half a size to an 8 with the new sneaker.

Rothy’s Women’s RS02 Sneaker Buy at Rothy's $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rothy’s Men’s RS02 Sneakers Buy at Rothy's $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Because it’s a unisex shoe, I should have guessed that I would probably need to access my size better, and it’s worth noting that The RS02 Sneaker also fits a bit wider as well, so that’s something to keep in mind when trying them on for size. I can see where this shoe would definitely suit a man’s feet quite well.

In terms of comfort, the shoe checks all the boxes. I wore my pink pair around for the whole day, which included a lot of walking, and found that it was astonishingly comfortable. I was surprised by this because of the width, but indeed, you’ll feel like your feet are being swaddled by the shoe’s cushy contoured footbed, and as promised by Rothy’s, there’s no break-in required whatsoever. It’s a shoe that’s not only designed to carry you through the day, but also keep your feet supported and comfy throughout.

In terms of appeal, I think men and women both will appreciate the egalitarian design, lasting comfort, and durability of The RS02 Sneaker. Especially for a guy who wants something a little less flashy than RS01 is a great option. The color selection is indeed very gender-neutral, even the pink. If you’re already a fan of Rothy’s you’re likely to find favor with The RS02 Sneaker, and even if you’re new to the brand, this is a great sneaker to start experimenting with.

The City Slip-On Sneaker

At first glance, The City Slip-0n looks almost like a replica of Rothy’s Original Slip On Sneaker, but as you can probably guess from the name, The City Slip-on is a reimagined take on the primary design, and unlike the original slip-on, is suited for both men and women. In fact, it’s the company’s first slip-on sneaker available in men’s sizes.

This redesign definitely has made some great improvements: from the higher sidewalls of the shoe down to the stretchier fit. The overall design is very gender-neutral with no overt design embellishments beyond Rothy’s blue halo at the back of the shoe. It’s a sneaker that both men and women can appreciate, from the roomier, comfortable fit down to the classic, goes-with-everything design.

Rothy’s Women’s City Slip-on Sneaker Buy at Rothy's $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rothy’s Men’s City Slip-on Sneakers Buy at Rothy's $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Like the RS02, The City Slip-on also fits wider, but unlike it, I didn’t need to size down to find the perfect fit. In comparing The City Slip-on’s overall fit to the original slip-on, I found The City Slip-0n actually has more stretch, which I definitely appreciated. That extra stretch makes them more comfortable to wear in comparison to the original.

The shoe is made with Rothy’s signature recycled plastic thread, and comes in four unisex hues—white, pink, wheat, and navy—and it’s a functional, easy-to-pair shoe that can take you from the office to weekend shenanigans. It’s an improvement upon The Original Slip-On Sneaker, which is a shoe I already love, and it’s a sneaker that I can definitely see men loving, too. And true to the Rothy’s brand, the sneaker is also machine washable. It’s been a great addition to my closet, alongside The RS02 Sneaker.

