Rothy’s New Slide-On Sandal Is Already Selling Out

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Never underestimate the influence of a great summer sandal. If you find the right one, it’ll become your go-to footwear for everything from poolside adventures to airline travel. And should you be in the market for a new pair of casual and comfy slides, you’ll definitely want to check out the most recent release from Rothy’s: The Weekend Slide. The beloved sustainable shoe brand last debuted its first sandal a few years ago, and like that initial launch, this newest release has also become a hype-worthy hit... so much so that they’re already flying off virtual shelves.

In other words, if you find a pair in your size, don’t hesitate to snag them since The Weekend Slide is already selling out in multiple sizes and colors. And the best part about this new shoe? If you can’t find your size, they are available for pre-order and are slated to ship out in early July, so ensure you secure a pair! But first, let’s talk about why these slides are so insanely popular.

Rothy’s Weekend Slides Rothy’s Weekend Slide is designed with two thick knit cross straps, a wide contoured footbed, and a thick welted rubber sole so you won’t feel like you’re pounding the pavement on bare feet. The thick soles make you feel like you’re walking in an athletic shoe instead of flat flip-flops and slides you’re likely all too accustomed to wearing. Shop At Rothy's $ 139 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Plus, thanks to the soft, breathable knit—sourced from recycled plastic bottles—you won’t have to worry about your feet sweltering (and sweating!) in the hot sun either. Plus, they’re machine-washable, so even if they do get dirty or smelly, there’s a quick fix. Trust us when we say you won’t want to sleep on adding the Rothy’s Weekend Slide to your cart because you might blink and miss out on the sandal of the summer.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.