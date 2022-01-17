Travel in (Sustainable) Style with Rothy's Weekender Bag

Though COVID-19 has put a damper on travel around the world, people are still finding ways to have little adventures of their own, even if that means a weekend escape to a nearby town to shop, relax, wine, dine, and recharge. And while you may not have needed your bulky rolling luggage or even that overhead-compartment-friendly suitcase over the past two years, it is likely that you did need a smaller, easy-to-transport weekender bag to see you through some much-needed pandemic-era getaways.

I’ve owned my fair share of weekender bags. There were the colorful fabric bags that looked adorable but quickly lost their durability and pristine after a few trips. Then there were the leather overnight duffels that certainly carried everything I needed, but weren’t chic enough to utilize for more than a few years before being donated.

And sure, there is any number of beautiful, fashion-forward weekender bags out there, but I have personally fallen for Rothy’s Weekender Bag, which has already inspired me to start making travel a priority. I chose the eco-friendly bag not only because of its gorgeous design but also because of how it’s made.

Rothy's The Weekender Bag Buy at Rothy's $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Known for their commitment to sustainability and their trademark, easy-to-identify flats, Rothy’s has made a name for itself in forward-thinking fashion. And while it would be easy to worship the brand merely for their comfy flats, their lesser-known travel bags are worth praise as well. The brand carries two I love: The Weekender and The Overnighter.

As you might have guessed from the name, The Weekender, which is made from recycled plastic, is spacious enough for multi-day travel. The bag holds its structure incredibly well and isn’t the least bit flimsy.

If you can mix and match clothing and don’t pack too much extra fluff – it’s hard not to overdo it on reading material – you can comfortably pack for up to four to five days worth of travel with The Weekender. The Overnighter, though, is a true overnighter.

Rothy's The Overnighter Bag Buy at Rothy's $ 475 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The bags themselves look like expensive handbags blown up in scale. I went with the versatile Camel and Black style, but the bag also comes in a Sand Stone design. And in case you ever need to clean your bag, fear not: it comes with an accompanying wash bag that keeps it protected for those gentle wash cycles.

Depending on how much I’m carrying, I’ll sometimes utilize the adjustable shoulder strap, but it’s removable if you prefer to hold the padded, easy-to-carry handles. The Weekender bag has a main compartment for clothing, but also features two incredibly useful side compartments: one conveniently designed to house shoes, perhaps a matching pair of Rothy’s, and another to house other necessities, such as your phone charger, notebook, electric toothbrush, wallet, sunnies—I’ll let you do the packing.

And while it’s inevitable that international travel will amp back up when COVID-19 makes its decline, you'll still find ways to incorporate The Weekender into your little adventures. It’s okay to leave that bulky suitcase in the closet just a little longer.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.