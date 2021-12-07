Bizarre Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue Finally Removed After More Than Two Decades of Mockery
KILL IT WITH FIRE
Nashville’s notorious nightmare fuel has finally been put to bed. After more than two decades standing on private property, a monument to Confederate general and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest that overlooks a Tennessee interstate was pulled down Tuesday morning. The statue, which looks like, if it could talk, it would beg you to put it out of its misery, squatted for years on the grounds owned by Bill Dorris. Dorris, who died just over a year ago, was most recently known for making headlines after leaving $5 million to his beloved pooch, Lulu. He also called slavery a form of “social security” for the Black community in 2016. The statue was sculpted by Jack Kershaw, another slavery apologist whom Dorris judged a “mediocre” artist. Widely mocked, Forrest’s statue was also occasionally shot at and vandalized, with one memorable 2017 incident leaving the KKK’s first Grand Wizard and his horse coated in pink paint. New Channel 5 reported that the statue will be held in storage, possibly to be put up for sale in the future.