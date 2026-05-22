Law enforcement escorted a passenger off a United Airlines flight after the person attempted to open the plane’s door at 36,000 feet and then got into a mid-air brawl. The Boeing 737 MAX left Newark Liberty International on Thursday night en route to Guatemala City, but was forced to make an emergency landing at Washington Dulles. Audio of an exchange with air traffic controllers at Dulles captures the pilot explaining that the passenger had tried to open the door and then assaulted another person traveling on the plane. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the incident and said the six-year-old plane was met at Dulles “by law enforcement to address an unruly passenger.” They added that “the flight was canceled,” and that a replacement had been scheduled for Friday morning, with passengers provided overnight accommodation in the meantime. It’s the second such incident to have unfolded on a United Airlines flight this month, after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant and tried to enter the cockpit as one of the carrier’s planes was landing at Newark.