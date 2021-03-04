She Was Supposed to Testify. Now She’s Dead, Too.

Read it at 9News
A woman who was set to testify for the prosecution in a murder trial now underway in Colorado has been found dead. Roxann Martinez, 31, was endorsed as a witness in the trial of Donthe Lucas, who is accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, in 2013 after she sent him an ultrasound of the baby. Schelling’s body has never been found. It’s not clear what Martinez was supposed to testify to and police said they don’t believe her death is tied to the trial. She was found dead of a gunshot wound in Denver last week.