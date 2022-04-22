Grandma Killed 4-Year-Old Granddaughter By Making Her Finish Whiskey: Cops
TOO YOUNG
A grandmother in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, wanted to teach her 4-year-old granddaughter not to drink alcohol—by making her finish a whole bottle of whiskey, police said, killing her. Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both charged with first-degree murder Thursday after China Record died from acute alcohol poisoning. The two allegedly spotted China taking a sip from a bottle of the whiskey Canadian Mist, angering Roxanne. That made her push China to finish the bottle, according to The Advocate. The two then did not check on her until after she stopped breathing, and once authorities reached her, they found the 4-year-old with a blood-alcohol level of 0.68—over eight times the legal limit. China’s siblings gave interviews to police, but their status was unknown Friday.