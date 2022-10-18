George Floyd’s Family Plans to Sue Kanye for $250 Million
‘RETRAUMATIZED’
Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, has retained the services of a law firm in preparation to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West after the rapper made a number of false statements about the manner of Floyd’s 2020 death. The forthcoming suit, seeking damages for harassment and defamation, will be filed on behalf of Floyd’s child, who is a minor. The girl “is being retraumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her,” one attorney said in a press release. Another added that West’s words were “a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death.” The statement also announced that Floyd’s family had separately issued West a cease-and-desist letter over his remarks. Appearing on the Revolt TV podcast Drink Champs, West proceeded to claim incorrectly that Floyd’s death was linked to fentanyl. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he insisted, in reference to former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering Floyd last April.