CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Roy Halladay Was Doing Plane Stunts on Meth When He Died, NTSB Reports
FATAL JOY RIDE
Read it at Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies Hall of Famer Roy Halladay was doing acrobatic stunts in his plane before his fatal crash in 2017, the Associated Press reports. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a report summarizing its investigation into the November 2017 crash, which found that Halladay had 10 times the acceptable levels of amphetamines in his system as well as morphine and an unnamed antidepressant that can impair judgment. Just before he died, the NTSB found, Halladay had performed a series of dangerous maneuvers like high-speed climbs and dives as well as turns just five feet above the waters of Tampa Bay. One sequence of climbs and dives ended with his plane hitting the water, killing him, according to the report.