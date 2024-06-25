Roy Jones Jr. Says His Son DeAndre Died by Suicide
Boxing icon Roy Jones Jr. has announced his son died by suicide over the weekend. Jones’ child DeAndre was 32, a representative confirmed to NBC News. “Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” Jones, 55, wrote in a statement on X. “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.” Jones asked his fans to respect his family’s privacy as they “process this loss.” “Thank you for the love and support,” Jones wrote. Jones won four world titles across four weight divisions over the course of his professional career beginning in 2018, according to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He retired in 2018 with a 66-9 record that included 47 knockouts.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.