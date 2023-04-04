Ex-GOP Guv’s Fugutive Ex-Staffer Killed in Confrontation With FBI: Report
END OF THE LINE
The onetime chief of staff to a Maryland governor has died after a three-week manhunt for him ended in a shootout with federal agents, The Baltimore Banner reported on Monday night. An attorney for Roy McGrath’s wife told the Banner that FBI agents confirmed McGrath’s death, saying his client was “absolutely distraught.” McGrath, 53, reportedly died of a gunshot wound sustained during a confrontation with law enforcement on the outskirts of Knoxville, Tennessee. It was not immediately clear if the FBI shot him or if McGrath shot himself. An FBI public affairs officer told the Banner that the matter was under investigation. McGrath was declared a wanted fugitive and an international flight risk after he failed to appear at trial on wire fraud and embezzlement charges on March 13. Formerly a top aide to Gov. Larry Hogan and the executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service, McGrath was indicted in 2021 in connection with allegations that he’d fraudulently secured a $233,648 severance payment by telling officials that Hogan had approved it.