Roy Moore’s Attorney Arrested on Drug Charges

The attorney of former Senate candidate Roy Moore was arrested Wednesday on charges of driving under the influence and possessing drugs. Trenton Roger Garmon was arrested by police in Gadsden, Alabama, and charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Garmon worked as an attorney for Moore during his failed campaign bid for the U.S. Senate last year. Moore, who was endorsed by President Trump to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate, was accused of making sexual advances on four teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

Garmon is currently being held on $3,000 bond. He previously sued the Alabama Department of Public Safety after they suspended his driver’s license, according to a lawsuit filed in January. When he was again arrested in April 2018 and charged with driving under the influence, Garmon claimed that he was “literally taking a nap on the side of the road.”