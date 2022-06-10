Roy Moore’s Lawyer Compares Him to Johnny Depp in Bid to Revive Suit Against Borat
WHY NOT
In an attempt to revive his $95 million defamation lawsuit against Borat star Sasha Baron Cohen, former Alabama judge Roy Moore’s lawyer has compared Moore to Johnny Depp, who won his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Moore “deserves a jury” just like “Johnny Depp deserved a jury trial,” his lawyer told a federal appeals court on Friday, according to Law & Crime. Moore sued the actor and comedian in 2018 over a comedy sketch in Cohen’s series Who Is America? that depicted Moore as a pedophile at a time when he was facing sexual misconduct allegations. However, U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan tossed the case out last July, saying that Moore signed a waiver before agreeing to participate, and the skit was “clearly a joke” covered under the First Amendment. During Friday’s appeal, the panel of judges delayed their decision on whether or not to revive the suit.