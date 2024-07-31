Roy Wood Jr. Sets Off Hilarious #WhenITurnedBlack Trend to Mock Trump

Former Comedy Central star Roy Wood Jr. is spinning Donald Trump’s latest nonsensical dog whistle towards Vice President Kamala Harris into a creative clap back for Black Americans.

“All in all, I still believe that this is an election that is about Kamala's ability to win voters (undecided and apatheic) than it is about Trump losing voters,” Wood told The Daily Beast in an exclusive statement. “Biden handed her a baton, and Kamala must now run like the wind because it doesn’t seem like anything will trip up Trump—not even honest questions from great NABJ journalists who gave push back when they could.”

Trump made headlines Wednesday for insisting that Harris only promotes her Indian heritage, and that she “happened to turn Black” just a few years prior.

“I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black,” Trump said. “And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

“Kamala’s team had a reply ready faster than a Kendrick diss,” Wood added, referencing that Harris campaign statement that denounced Trump’s “attacks and insults” and demanded he “stop playing games and actually show up” to the next presidential debate on September 10.

Harris is both Black and South Asian, with an India-born mother and Jamaican father. She graduated from the historically Black Howard University in 1986, and became a member of the first Black Greek sorority the same year.

Even though most Americans understand the concept of being interracial, and Trump’s new twist on his Barack Obama birtherism rumors are easy to fact check, users still took his words and ran with it, making #WhenITurnedBlack trend as high as #3 on X.

Some users claimed they finally “turned Black” once they mastered the card game Spades.

Others made the transformation after putting dinner leftovers away in recycled grocery tubs.

Some “turned Black” because they instantly knew that any request to spend money outside the house would be answered with, “Do you have money for that?”

Other’s think their Blackness was fully realized once they came to terms with Church being an all day event.

Realizing that being “ashy” is really only a people of color problem.

When you realize there’s a valid reason why you can’t invite just anyone to the cookout.

