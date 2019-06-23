Royal Air Force Fighter Jets Scrambled to Escort Flight Back to London After Woman Becomes Destructive

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after becoming so “destructive” on a British low-cost Jet2 flight from London to Turkey that two Royal Air Force jets had to be scrambled to escort the passenger jet back to London, according to CNN. The flight, which was headed to Dalaman in southwestern Turkey, had to return to London Stansted Airport shortly after take-off when the woman started behaving erratically. The RAF confirmed to CNN that it sent two quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft to escort the passenger plane. “We are aware of an incident regarding an extremely disruptive passenger on a flight from Stansted to Dalaman earlier this evening,” a Jet2 spokeswoman told CNN in a statement. “The aircraft has returned safely, and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to support their investigation. We are working hard to ensure the remaining customers reach their destination as soon as possible.”