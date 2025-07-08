Images of King Charles III sparked health concerns after the 76-year-old monarch sported a severely bloodshot eye during a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. King Charles, who revealed an unspecified cancer diagnosis in 2024, displayed a bright red right eye while greeting the pair at Windsor Castle on July 8, prompting public worry over the septuagenarian’s well-being. A palace source spoke to People to address the rumors, citing a burst blood vessel as the culprit. Medically known as a subconjunctival hemorrhage, the condition is typically benign and, despite its startling appearance, relatively common. It is the ocular equivalent to “having a bruise on your skin,” according to the Mayo Clinic, and can be the result of heavy coughing, sneezing, or even certain yoga positions. It usually resolves on its own in a week or two, and has no impact on vision, meaning the king’s visit with the French president was able to go as planned, including a carriage procession and lunch in the State Dining Room. While there is no official word on whether headstands were behind King Charles’s eye woes, we can rest assured that this monarch probably won’t go monocular anytime soon.