Tina Brown, founding editor of The Daily Beast, has said that “all of [Meghan Markle’s] ideas are total crap,” in an astonishing attack on the Californian royals’ judgement.

The former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor who is penning a new Substack newsletter, entitled, “Fresh Hell,” said the split had been very unfortunate for the royal family, which could still use Harry’s help.

Brown, the author of multiple books about the royals, was speaking to The Ankler’s Janice Min. She said: “The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is.”

Brown criticized Meghan’s business sense, saying: “Her issue is that she doesn’t listen. She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”

She also said Harry would only be able to return to the U.K. without Meghan, and that while his presence would boost the royals she doubted it would happen because of the “animosity” between him and William.

She said, “When he goes on these much mocked foreign trips, he’s just really good at it. He’s charming, he’s funny, he’s sweet, he’s authentic again. He has a real sense of being true and real, and he’s flawless at it.

“So it’s actually very sad that he can’t go back to England and play that role, which is desperately needed, because now the monarchy is a skeleton of itself. It’s so ironic that Prince Charles, for all those years, talked about the slimmed down monarchy. It’s been so slimmed down now that it’s anorexic.

“You’ve basically got Charles, who’s got cancer. You’ve got Kate, who’s been through this terrible cancer bout herself and had to leave the stage for nearly a year, and William, who’s so curtailed by all the anxiety on his shoulders—his wife and his father and the whole thing—that they could use, an upbeat, joyful ambassador to the world who would be Harry.

“The problem is very much the same problem that I talked about with Princess Diana and Charles, which was known as the ‘upstage problem.’ I mean, he does upstage William. There’s no doubt about it.”

Tina Brown has been chronicling the royals for decades and was close to Princess Diana

Asked if Harry would “remain in the U.S., and be married to Meghan in ten years time,” Brown said: “I think he’s pretty much in the thrall of Meghan… He’s the lamb to the slaughter in this situation. I mean, he was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew it all. She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler dealer, who would come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.

“And unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road, actually. I mean, I don’t know where Meghan goes.

“I think that Harry could still, as I say, make a comeback. He’ll always be Prince Harry. He’ll always be the grandson of the Queen and the son of Diana. You can’t take that from him, whatever happens.”

Asked if the British people would welcome Harry, she said, “I think if he came back alone, they would… unfortunately, I think that the hostility between Harry and William is such that I don’t think that William will ever want Harry back.”

Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor, also spoke about her partnership with Harvey Weinstein editing the short-lived Talk magazine, saying, “in probably the dumbest career move of anybody’s life, I left the New Yorker magazine to go into business with Harvey.”

She added, “Whenever I go and speak at women’s empowerment conferences, I can see that they’re all crushed when I say that Harvey Weinstein didn’t sexually harass me. I mean, they all want him to have sexually harassed me.”

Brown also spoke about the forthcoming election, suggesting that she thought that Donald Trump would win.

Brown has described her Substack as “observations, rants, news obsessions, and human exchanges with the wildly eclectic cast of characters who populate my seething inbox.”