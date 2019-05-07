Prince William: ‘Glad to Welcome’ Prince Harry to ‘the Sleep Deprivation Society’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent well wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they gave birth to a baby boy Monday, with Prince William telling reporters that he’s “pleased and glad to welcome” his brother to the “sleep deprivation society that is parenting.” “We’re absolutely thrilled and we’re looking forward to seeing them in the next few days,” William told The Sun, adding that he has “plenty of advice” to give his younger brother. “I wish him all the best in the next few days. They can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in the family and all the sort of joys that come with that,” he said. Kate Middleton said that it was such a “special time” of year to have a child, with her own children recently celebrating their birthdays and the spring season in full swing. “I’m looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name is going to be,” she said. “I’m wishing them the best in this next few weeks. It’s always a bit daunting the first time around, so I wish them the best.”