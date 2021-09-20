Royal Family Welcomes Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Baby Girl
HER ROYAL HIGHNESS
The Royal Family just gained about 6 pounds and 2 ounces! Her Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a new baby girl on Saturday at Chelsea Westminister Hospital in London. According to an official statement, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, and Dutchess Sarah have “all been informed and are delighted with the news.” The family then thanked the hospital staff for tending to Princess Beatrice and ensuring a safe delivery. The baby girl has an older brother, Christopher Woolf—Mozzi’s firstborn and Princess Beatrice’s step-son. It’s unclear if Prince Andrew will leave Balmoral—where he’s reportedly been hiding out as he avoids getting served with Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit—to see his daughter and new grandchild.