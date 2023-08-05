Royal Family Ignores Meghan’s 42nd Birthday
SNUBBED
The royal family has failed to send Meghan Markle any birthday wishes, at least publicly, as relations with the Sussexes appear to be at an all-time low. Last year, Prince William and his wife Kate acknowledged the duchess’ August 4 birthday with a Twitter post. “Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” However, that was before the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all book Spare in January, which criticized the royals, as well as the couple’s Netflix documentary series, which aired in December. This is also Meghan’s first birthday since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles’ assent to the throne. The Daily Mail cited unnamed royal sources as saying they only mark the birthdays of working royals on their official social media accounts.