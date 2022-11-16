Celebrate ‘The Crown’ Season 5 With These Royal Family-Approved Purchases

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Netflix’s The Crown is back and better than ever—finally entering the decade we remember most: the turbulent nineties. This dark decade brought us the drama and dissolution of Prince—now King—Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, revelations of affairs on both sides, a fire at Windsor Castle, and many more dramatic moments to be revealed on season five of The Crown.

In addition to always making headlines, the royal family is also known for bringing fashion and fun to the forefront in every decade; whether it’s knit jumpers, leather boots, Barbour jackets, designer gowns, and other unique pieces, this famous family always knows how to make us swoon over their amazing, world-famous closets.

In honor of The Crown’s recent premiere on Netflix, here are some royal family-approved pieces that belong in your collection right now. You’ll look regal, royal, and radiant in all of them!

J.Crew Quilted Down Jacket Down from $189 The royal family makes no secret of their love of Barbour jackets, with Kate Middleton especially taking a liking to the Barbour Wax Defence Jacke. Still, if you don’t necessarily want to spend nearly $500 on the famous hunting jacket, there ares some convincing dupes out there, such as J.Crew’s Quilted Downtown Field Jacket. The moss-colored quilted jacket has the same military-inspired touches as the Barbour classic and will have admirers wondering if it’s the real deal. Buy at J.Crew $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Knee-High Boots If you’ve been as loyal to a pair of boots as long as Kate Middleton has, I commend your everlasting devotion. For years, Middleton has sported these dark brown, knee-length tassel boots from Penelope Chilvers. Equal parts purposeful and fashionable, these boots have been seen on Middleton during her numerous outdoor excursions through the years. Sure, you could take them out for a hike, but the Spanish leather, handmade boots are also perfect for your best fashionable winter wear, from pea coats, leggings, skinny jeans, and more. Buy at Anthropologie $ 695 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Nordstrom $ 695 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Karen Millen Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Midi Dress Down from $376 Kate Middleton turned major heads when she stepped out in a yellow Karen Millen dress for a visit to a maternity unit at a hospital in early October. The tailored, structured dress with a pleated skirt and belt instantly became a best-seller, selling out on the Karen Millen website. The good news is, though, that you can still get the same dress, but just in different—but equally amazing—colors. Buy at Karen Lazar Design $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rothy’s Point Flats Meghan Markle is known for her love of sustainable, forward-thinking fashion brands. That’s why it’s no surprise that on numerous occasions, she’s been seen wearing Rothy’s famous flats. On an outing with Prince Harry, Markle sported these eco-friendly black Point flats, which are not only washable and made with knit from recycled plastic but also go with just about every outfit imaginable. And they’re only $150! Buy at Rothy's $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Maeve Printed Tie-Neck Blouse In a video describing her new podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle was spotted wearing this affordable tie-neck Anthropologie blouse from Maeve. The striped blouse, which would look great on a night out or even a day at the office, is surprisingly still available in many sizes and is a bargain at only $120. And if the ever-fashionable Markle is sporting this chic blouse, you know it’s a great buy. Buy at Anthropologie $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Etsy Princess Diana Inspired Sweatshirts Princess Diana was definitely known for her love of casualwear, including this legendary Fly Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt. Though this Etsy sweatshirt isn’t the exact piece Princess Diana wore all those years ago with biker shorts, tall socks, and tennis shoes, it is a great remake. Not only will it evoke her fashion sense, but the vintage-inspired sweatshirt definitely is quirky and cute enough to stand out in your closet. Buy at Etsy $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots In one of her outings with King Charles before they married, Princess Diana paired these tall Hunter rain boots with a colorful llama sweater. With their traction-grip soles and adjustable straps, these boots aren’t just something you’ll pull out on a rainy day either; you’ll be wearing these at every opportunity you get. If Princess Diana can pull them off with that pink sweater, chances are you can make them work with just about anything from your wardrobe, too. Buy at Nordstrom $ 175 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

