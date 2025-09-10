Royal Family Rocked by Secret Love Child Bombshell

A European royal family has been rocked by the revelation that one of its members secretly fathered a love child decades ago.

Prince Laurent of Belgium has confirmed that he is the father of 25-year-old Clement Vandenkerckhove, born during a relationship with singer, model, and TV star Wendy Van Wanten.

Rumors have long swirled that Laurent, 61, the younger brother of Belgium’s King Philippe, had dated Van Wanten—whose real name is Iris Vandenkerckhove—and that he was Clement’s father, but he has never publicly acknowledged it until now.

It has been noted for years that Clemet, seen here in 2013, has a strong resemblance to the Belgium Prince. NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, the prince confirmed both the relationship and the child. “With this announcement, I acknowledge that I am the biological father of Clement Vandenkerckhove. We have spoken openly and honestly about this in recent years,” Laurent said.

“This announcement is based on a sense of understanding and respect for those involved. It is the result of joint consultation.

“I kindly request that you receive this information with the discretion that the nature of this intimate matter requires. I will not make any further statements or provide any further explanation on this matter,” he added.

As reported by The Brussels Times, not only is there a clear physical resemblance between father and son, but Clement’s name appears to reference Villa Clémentine, the prince’s residence in Tervuren, Belgium.

Prince Laurent met his current wife Princess Claire the same year his love child was born. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Getty Images

“What’s more, Wendy Van Wanten also dropped hints in her song lyrics,” royal expert Mario Danneels told the newspaper, adding that her management team even contacted him years ago to arrange a tell-all interview about her son, but it was called off at the last minute.

In 2021, Clement denied suggestions that the Belgian prince was his father while speaking to a Finnish documentary program.

“I think it’s very fairytale-like that everyone thinks that, which is great. But fairytales are just fairytales, if you know what I mean,” he said, via the Daily Mail.

Wendy van Wanten was a model, singer and presenter in the 1980s and 1990s. BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images

Though Laurent and Van Wanten never publicly acknowledged their relationship, they were often seen together in major public events, including at the wedding of Britain’s Prince Edward in 1999, according to Belga News Agency.

Laurent, who is 15th in line to the Belgian throne, has been married to British-born Princess Claire since 2003. They share three children: Princess Louise, 21, and 19-year-old twins Prince Nicolas and Prince Aymeric.