Royal Family Turns Out for King Charles’ Coronation Rehearsal
TICK-TOCK
Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, joined King Charles and Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning for a rehearsal of Saturday’s big event. Princess Anne was also spotted arriving for the run-through. The group chatted to church staffers as they arrived. Camilla arrived in a car with two of her grandchildren, who will have starring roles in the coronation. Prince George, a future king himself, has been given a role as a page, walking behind his grandfather, the king, and carrying his robes. Saturday’s church service starts at 6 a.m. ET. Hours earlier, members of the military took part in a full overnight dress rehearsal of the coronation ceremony.