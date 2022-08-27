CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Royal Netherlands Army Members Shot in Indianapolis
COMMANDOS TARGETED
Read it at NL Times
Three members of the Royal Netherlands Army’s Commando Corps were shot outside their hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana, at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday with police saying the gunman is still at large. All three Dutch commandos were hospitalized—one stable, and at least one in critical condition. They had been in Indiana to participate in an urban combat training exercise along with several other Dutch soldiers. As the police follow different leads, they think that the men may have gotten into a fight at a different location before the shooting. Authorities in Indiana said that they do not believe that the shooting was random.