CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Royal Netherlands Army Members Shot in Indianapolis

    COMMANDOS TARGETED

    Isabel Rupp

    Breaking News Intern

    C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

    Three members of the Royal Netherlands Army’s Commando Corps were shot outside their hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana, at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday with police saying the gunman is still at large. All three Dutch commandos were hospitalized—one stable, and at least one in critical condition. They had been in Indiana to participate in an urban combat training exercise along with several other Dutch soldiers. As the police follow different leads, they think that the men may have gotten into a fight at a different location before the shooting. Authorities in Indiana said that they do not believe that the shooting was random.

    Read it at NL Times