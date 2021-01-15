Royal Rebel Sarah Ferguson Reinvents Herself Again—as a Romance Author

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Sarah Ferguson, the irrepressible former wife of Prince Andrew, continues to stand by her beleaguered man.

Despite the fact they are divorced, the two continue to live together. They are currently, sources tell The Daily Beast, sequestered under COVID travel bans at the prince’s grace-and-favor home, Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.