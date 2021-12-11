This Weighted Blanket Is My Secret to a Good Night's Sleep
SNUGGLE UP
If you haven't experienced the luxury of cuddling up with a weighted blanket, trust me—you're really missing out. My go-to? The Royal Therapy weighted blanket. The Royal Therapy weighted blanket is designed with heat-dissipating technology that eliminates thermal build-up while you sleep, keeping your temperature regulated and your comfort levels in check throughout the night.
It's also made from high-quality, non-toxic materials and features a detailed construction to improve spinal alignment. Treat yourself to the good night's sleep you deserve and lounge like a royal with Royal Therapy’s weighted blanket.
Despite its comforting weight, the blanket is made of a breathable and super lightweight fabric to keep you comfortable in any climate. It will adapt to the user’s body needs by transforming into a cooling blanket or a heated comforter during your slumber.
Royal Therapy Weighted Blanket
