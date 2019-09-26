CHEAT SHEET
Royal Wedding 2020 Planned As Princess Beatrice Gets Engaged
There will be another royal wedding next year: it was announced today that Princess Beatrice, the younger daughter of beleaguered Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is engaged to her boyfriend, property entrepreneur Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Buckingham Palace made the official announcement and Beatrice’s parents simultaneously posted official engagement pictures to Instagram, along with pictures taken by Beatrice’s sister Eugenie, who posted congratulations reading: “I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.” Eugenie, married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October 2018. Sarah Ferguson posted some more lighthearted pictures of the couple and images of Beatrice’s engagement ring, which was designed by hip British jeweler Shaun Leane. “I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy,” she wrote. “I am so proud of this sensational news.”