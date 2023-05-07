CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Royals Attend Street Parties After Coronation
WEIGHTY MATTERS
Read it at Daily Mail
Britons were encouraged to host “big lunch” street parties today, and some of them even had royal visits. Kate and William popped into the biggest of the big lunches, on the stretch of processional road known as the Long Walk that threads through Windsor Great Park, and Princess Anne, fresh from a well-received role in the coronation, was given three cheers at a party in Swindon. Kate and William displayed their easy familiarity with the crowds, with Kate crouching down to hug and comfort a little girl who was crying. William, asked how his father was doing drolly replied, “I think his neck hurt last night, having the crown…it does weigh a hell of a lot.”