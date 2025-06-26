Royals Give Nod to Star Couple for Mocking Meghan’s ‘Baby Mama’ Dance

The royal family is winking at other baby mamas for breaking Buckingham Palace rules.

In a rare moment, the monarchs’ official Instagram account commented on a video of Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo violating palace norms by mimicking Meghan Markle’s viral “Baby Mama” dance.

“We see you,” they wrote in the comment section, adding the eyes and winking emoji.

In honor of Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday on June 4, Markle posted a cheeky video of her doing the “Baby Mama Dance” at the hospital before her daughter’s arrival. The clip immediately exploded across the internet, and TV and radio stars Laing and Habboo decided to join in on the trend.

The pair posted their own version of the dance on the steps of the Grand Staircase at Buckingham Palace, with Habboo looking visibly pregnant as she dances to the Starrkeisha song. The couple appeared on the reality series Made in Chelsea together and earlier this month announced that they are expecting their first child.

The Duchess of Sussex has two children with Prince Harry: Lilibet and Archie. Jemal Countess/Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

They seemed honored to visit the royal palace to celebrate The King’s Trust charity in a gala attended by King Charles and George and Amal Clooney. But rather than following the proper decorum, the pair pulled a Meghan move and danced it out on the red-carpeted steps.

“They said we couldn’t film in Buckingham Palace...” Laing posted as a caption.

The royal family’s official account posted their teasing reply moments later.

Even The King’s Trust joked about the disobedience, commenting: “All of our attendees are very well behaved.”

Habboo also posted a photo of herself laughing as she shook hands with Charles himself, commenting: “Truly honored to meet and shake hands with His Majesty, King Charles.” She added a king emoji, a red heart, and a British flag.

Markle went viral in June after sharing her “Baby Mama” dance from four years earlier. The video quickly racked up 50 million views.

“You have to be authentic,” Markle, 43, said about her social media on an episode of the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast. “Did you see my ‘Baby Mama’ dance?”

She continued: “That was four years ago. So it’s also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life—a real, authentic, fun life—that’s happening behind the scenes.”