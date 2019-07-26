CHEAT SHEET
TELL THE TRUTH
British Media Watchdog Fines Kremlin-Backed RT for Misleading Coverage of Novichok Attack
Britain’s broadcasting watchdog has fined the Kremlin-backed RT news channel for its misleading coverage of the 2018 Novichok nerve-agent attack in Salisbury, England. Ofcom fined the news channel £200,000 (around $250,000) for what it called “serious failures to comply with our broadcasting rules” in relation to its coverage of the Salisbury attack and the conflict in Syria. “Our investigation found that RT failed to preserve due impartiality in seven news and current affairs programmes between 17 March and 26 April 2018,” said the watchdog in a statement Friday. “We were particularly concerned by the frequency of RT’s rule-breaking over a relatively short period of time.” In March 2018, Russia former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury with the lethal nerve agent.