Kremlin-Controlled RT Finds New Home on MAGA YouTube Copycat Rumble
The Russian state-owned news channel RT has found a new host after being dropped by TV distributors to stop the spread of Ukraine invasion propaganda—Rumble, the MAGA ripoff of YouTube. In a tweet sent early Thursday, the network sent a link to its new home with the caption: “RT gets ready to... Rumble: After a multitude of platforms have moved to knock out our broadcast and limit social media... You can stay on top of our LIVE broadcast, any time, anywhere right here.” TV distributors in the U.S. and Europe have announced plans to stop airing RT following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the network’s misinformation campaign to justify the aggression. Rumble is a YouTube clone that has been favored by right-wing users of Parler, and it’s previously received investment from pro-Trump venture capitalists Peter Thiel and J. D. Vance.