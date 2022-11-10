This Inexpensive Rubbermaid Scrubber Cleans Tiles and Tight Spaces Easily
CLEANTOK
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Who minds putting in a little elbow grease while cleaning, actually, it feels like a workout, amirite? However, we all know the challenge of getting into bath tile crevices and grout with a toothbrush–and the futility of it all. Enter the Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Power Scrubber. It’s a battery-operated petite scrubber that will help get your tile and grout sparkly, finally, while having a little fun. It even pairs perfectly with the internet-famous Pink Stuff cleaner, if you want to post your #CleanTok on social media.
The oscillating head scrubs 60 times per second, making short work of stains and mold. It comes with three attachments, one each for grout, multi-purpose, and a larger size for bigger areas. It will help get all the little nooks that never seem to clean up easily and is great for people who have mobility issues, too.
In the sixteen thousand positive reviews, people say things such as “best money ever spent” and the accompanying videos are impressive. Check it out by clicking below.
Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber
Free Shipping | Free Returns
