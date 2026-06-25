Rubio Cornered Over Tiffany Trump’s Gate Crashing Husband

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been forced to explain why a Trump family member with no official government role sat in on a high-level meeting during his overseas trip to the Middle East.

His answer was less than convincing.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos dance at the inaugural ball. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Rubio was confronted by reporters after Michael Boulos—the husband of the president’s daughter, Tiffany Trump—was photographed smiling alongside him during a working meeting with officials in the United Arab Emirates, including the country’s leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Boulos, after all, is a businessman but has no official government post. His father Massad, on the other hand, was given a job as a senior Middle East adviser for the Trump administration, one day after Jared Kushner’s dad was also picked as ambassador to France.

A photo posted by Rubio, 55, showed Boulos, 28, smiling next to him as they sat across Emirati officials. Marco Rubio on X

Asked why Boulos was there, Rubio, one of the administration’s most composed and articulate cabinet members, suddenly appeared flustered.

“Mike was just, uh, Michael Boulos? Oh, he was there to see his brother who lives here. He was just there to see me and catch up,” he replied.

But this was a working lunch, reporters pointed out.

“There was, but he wasn’t - but the conversations around him had to do with - he was just here because his brother lives here, and I’m a good friend of Michael’s, so we had a chance to catch up,” Rubio said, before ending the gaggle and walking off.

Critics didn’t buy the explanation, particularly as an official readout had stated that he and UAE officials “discussed President Trump’s memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region.”

This is ridiculous from @marcorubio. He had to catch up with Trump's son in law DURING a meeting with the president of the UAE? https://t.co/z5MfrV6kPb — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 25, 2026

“Team Trump is just a bottomless pool of corruption,” said Dean Baker, a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

“This is ridiculous from @marcorubio,” added Tommy Vietor, a former National Security Council official in the Obama administration and “Pod Save America” co-host.

“He had to catch up with Trump’s son in law DURING a meeting with the president of the UAE?”

Author and former journalist Bill Carter added: “If he’s along for the ride to visit his brother he better be paying his way.”

Boulos married Tiffany, the president’s daughter from his second wife, Marla Maples, in 2022.

The 28-year-old Lebanese-American was an aspiring businessman when he proposed to Tiffany in the White House Rose Garden in January 2021. They have one child, born last year.

Instagram/Tiffany Trump

Almost immediately after she said yes, The New York Times reported last year, his family and their associates began benefiting financially from his proximity to his soon-to-be in-laws.

The pair now regularly find themselves around diplomatic circles, in large part thanks to Tiffany’s lineage.

Last month, for instance, the pair met with Trump loyalist Sergio Gor, now the U.S. Ambassador to India, on a trip that Tiffany described on Instagram as a “dream come true.”