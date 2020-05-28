Ruby Rose has broken her silence regarding her abrupt exit from the CW’s groundbreaking Batwoman series—although, true to caped crusader form, she kept things pretty vague.

The CW announced Rose’s exit last week, shocking fans with the news that the show’s lead role will be recast for Season 2. Rose’s Batwoman, Kate Kane, was TV’s first out, queer superhero. But as reports indicated soon after Rose’s exit was announced, the choice might not have been entirely hers.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” Rose wrote on Instagram Wednesday night, adding later, “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.”

“I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all,” Rose wrote. “I’m sure next season will be amazing also.”

When Rose first announced she was leaving the series, she was equally taciturn. Her statement read, “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Deadline reported at the time that Rose’s exit was a mutual decision—the result of reflection on Rose and the network’s part on the challenges of the season. Rose, Deadline reported, was “not happy, and the show’s team was not happy to a point where no one could see this going for another season. It was not a good fit, and the studio and the star opted to part ways.” Sources told the trade Rose’s departure was not a result of her on-set stunt injury during Season 1, which left the actress facing paralysis.

A separate report from TVLine made it seem the decision was, at least somewhat, out of Rose’s hands. “It was a breakup,” a source said. “She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

For now, it seems we’ll have to leave it at that.