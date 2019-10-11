CHEAT SHEET
FOLLOW THE MONEY
Feds Are Scrutinizing Rudy Giuliani’s Finances Following Arrest of Associates, Bloomberg Reports
Rudy Giuliani’s financial dealings are being scrutinized by federal investigators following the dramatic indictment of two of his associates, Bloomberg News reports. Two men who have worked closely with Giuliani—Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman—were charged Thursday with pumping hundreds of thousands of dollars in foreign money into efforts to support Donald Trump. Bloomberg News reported Giuliani himself has now been drawn into the criminal probe into illegal contributions. However, the news outlet’s sources refused to explain further details of exactly what investigators are looking at. Parnas and Fruman were arrested at Washington’s Dulles airport Thursday and investigators may be probing whether they warned Giuliani that they were planning to leave the country. The Southern District of New York is leading the probe. Neither the district nor Giuliani responded to Bloomberg’s request for comment.