Teen Missing for Over Eight Years ‘Located Safe’
MIRACULOUS
A 25-year-old man who went missing as a teenager in Texas over eight years ago has been found alive. Rudy Farias of Houston was “located safe,” the Texas Center for the Missing said Saturday, and is now recovering in hospital for unknown reasons. He was just 17 when he vanished while out walking his two dogs on March 6, 2015. Both dogs returned to his home without him, authorities said, and family members raised concerns about his mental health saying he’d been depressed following the death of his brother in a motorcycle accident years earlier. “He watched his best friend die right in front of him,” Brenda Paradise, a private investigator hired by Farias’ family, said in April 2015, according to NBC News. “His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should.” The circumstances of Farias’ disappearance remain unclear.