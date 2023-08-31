Rudy Giuiliani’s Old Donor Pals Think He’s Jumped the Shark
‘I MISS THE OLD RUDY’
Several billionaires who helped fund Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 presidential run say they have no intention of helping out “America’s mayor” now that he’s battling a stack of legal and financial woes. Giuliani has been left strapped for cash as he faces a criminal indictment in Georgia as well as lawsuits related to his defense of Donald Trump’s “Big Lie.” But investor Leon Cooperman, who donated a small amount to Giuliani in 2008, told CNBC, “I wouldn’t give him a nickel... He was ‘America’s mayor.’ He did a great job. And like everybody else who gets involved with Trump, it turns to sh*t.” Onetime donor and Home Depot titan Ken Langone indicated he wouldn’t be giving Giuliani a penny from his $7 billion fortune, while former NASCAR boss Brian France told CNBC, “I was a major supporter of Rudy in 2008 and at other times. I’m not sure what happen[ed] but I miss the old Rudy.” Trump, who reportedly declined to pay Giuliani to pursue his bogus election fraud claims after the 2020 election, is set to headline a $100,000-a-head event in September to raise funds for Giuliani’s legal defense. A spokesman for Giuliani brushed off the ice-cold reception from former donors as people saying “nasty things” to “stay in good graces with New York’s so-called ‘high society.’”