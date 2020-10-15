Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Torches Her Dad in Pro-Biden Essay
‘END THIS NIGHTMARE’
In a personal essay published by Vanity Fair, Rudy Giuliani’s daughter, Caroline, torched her dad and his support for President Donald Trump, and urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden. Giuliani said she came out in support of Hillary Clinton in 2016 after realizing her private arguments with her dad were pointless. She said that, while growing up, they butted heads on racism, sexism, policing, and the social safety net to a “boiling point.” “Trump and his enablers have used his presidency to stoke the injustice that already permeated our society, taking it to dramatically new, Bond-villain heights,” she wrote. “If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president’s personal bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with ‘yes-men’ and women, the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power.”