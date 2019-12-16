Giuliani Admits He ‘Needed Yovanovitch Out of the Way’ in Ukraine
Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Trump, has admitted that he saw former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as an obstacle in his plan to find dirt on his client’s potential rival—former Vice President Joe Biden—in advance of the 2020 election, he said in an interview with The New Yorker. “I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way,” Giuliani is reported to have said, telling the magazine that he compiled a dossier on the former VP and his son Hunter and Yovanovitch herself. “She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.” Yovanovitch testified before Congress during the impeachment hearings, telling officials that Trump directly pressured the State Department to remove her in May after she suffered months of criticism by Giuliani, who accused her of protecting Biden’s interests. Yovanovitch has said her removal was “based, as far as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”