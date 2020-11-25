Rudy Giuliani and Pennsylvania GOPers Plan ‘Hearing’ on Election ‘Issues,’ With Trump Expected to Attend
KANGAROO COURT
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Pennsylvania State Senate Republicans are planning a public event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday to discuss supposed voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, and President Trump is expected to attend, according to multiple reports and an event announcement. They have designated the event a “public hearing,” but it will take place in a hotel. Republican leaders have to date produced no evidence of widespread voter fraud despite weeks of claims of a stolen election. Though Trump’s administration has authorized the start of a transition to Joe Biden’s presidency, the president himself has said he “will never concede to fake ballots.” Trump has tried to overturn the results of the election in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, but his lawsuits have overwhelmingly failed, and the state certified its voting tally and Biden’s win on Tuesday.